VIDEO: Blatant drug use on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Drug use at BART stations and on trains is still a constant problem plaguing the transit agency.

A BART rider sent KRON4 a video of a man blatantly smoking what appears to be some type of drug on a train.

The rider tells KRON4 she was on her way home from work Thursday afternoon when she caught the drug use on video.

“The behavior captured in this video is dangerous, illegal and unacceptable,” said BART spokesman James Allison.

Allison said with so many trains in service during rush hour, it’s not possible for officers to be on every train.

“It’s important to point out that at peak commute times BART has 60 trains in service,” Allison explained. “While BART Police are required to ride trains each shift, we do not have enough officers to be on every train.”

He urged riders to report illegal and dangerous to BART Police by either calling (510) 464-7000 or using the BARTwatch app.

This isn’t the first time BART’s drug problem was captured on video.

Last year, a video of a notorious corridor at BART’s Civic Center Station went viral. The video showed people slumped against the walls and doing drugs out in the open at the station.

Due to the widespread attention the video received, BART police, San Francisco police, and the Salvation Army said they stepped up patrols and outreach programs at the station.

