SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Drivers in the South Bay were surprised to see a box truck fully engulfed in flames and driving on freeways and surface streets in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Ignacio Guezada-Barron says he was driving down Bassett Street towards Norman in Santa Clara when he spotted the box truck on fire and driving down Lafayette Street. Guezada-Barron told KRON4 it was the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

In the video, you can see the truck driving on Lafayette and Guezada-Barron follows. As he trails behind the box truck, you can see bits of debris that are still on fire being littered throughout the street.

Multiple people spotted the box truck throughout the Santa Clara and San Jose area, and took to various social media outlets with their videos and photos. So far the box truck has been spotted on Highway 101 in San Jose, surface streets in Santa Clara, and most recently parked on a street in Sunnyvale.

