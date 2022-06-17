PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly used a video camera to record teenagers in a bathroom at a graduation party, according to a press release.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 PPD officers responded to a residence in East Petaluma. At the time, a resident was hosting a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. During the party a Go Pro camera was found hidden inside of a cat litter box in the bathroom. According to police the camera was recording for approximately 30 minutes before it was found. No attendees at the party admitted that the camera was theirs, so the camera was seized and an investigation was started.

Wednesday, June 15 PPD detectives were able to conduct a follow up and observed the suspect, Charles G. Korrell, 44, recording himself when he placed the camera into the litter box. Korrell is the ex-husband of the owner of the home and was an attendee at the party.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Korrell, and he was arrested on Thursday morning in Corte Madera. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Korrell’s residence in Ross. Detectives seized “potential electronic evidence” that will need to be examined further.

Korrell was arrested for peeping and transported to Marin County Jail. His bail has been set at $15,000.