HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Hayward Police announced on Wednesday that they impounded a vehicle that was filmed doing donuts near a local school.

The video posted by the Hayward Police Department shows a vehicle doing donuts near Schafer and Gading Road not far from Glassbrook Elementary School. Hayward PD reportedly received complaints about this car doing spins in the area, and this wasn’t the first time. They were able to successfully locate the car and impound it for 30 days, which HPD states is a common punishment for ‘sideshow’ activity like this.

The California State Legislature defines a sideshow as, “an event in which two or more persons block or impede traffic on a highway, for the purpose of performing motor vehicle stunts, motor vehicle speed contests, motor vehicle exhibitions of speed, or reckless driving, for spectators.”

In October of 2021, the California State Legislature voted yes on AB 3 to increase punishments for sideshows like this one. The new punishments will go into effect in July of 2025 and range from traffic tickets, to vehicle impoundment, and revocation of the driver’s license for up to six months.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday afternoon, Hayward Police thanked the community for reporting the incidents and reminded drivers to use roadways safely.