OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, OPD officers were called to the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue due to reports of a multiple vehicle collision with injuries. When OPD and Oakland Fire Department arrived on scene with paramedics they found the individuals involved in the crash.

Police state that the collision was due to several vehicles in the area participating in sideshow activity. After the sideshow dispersed, OPD, OFD and paramedics provided treatment to the injured parties.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Traffic Section at 510-777-8570.