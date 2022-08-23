UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters were able to rescue a dog that chased a possum under a concrete slab Monday, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire. The dog dug under the slab in pursuit of the possum, the tweet states.

Video of the incident shows a firefighter freeing the dog from under concrete while coaxing the animal out. The firefighters then handed the dog back to its owner who held it while its tail wagged.

Firefighters were assisted by Rescue 24 unit which provided cameras to confirm the dog wouldn’t be harmed by breaking it free of the concrete, according to the tweet.

“Thank you to the community of Union City,” the tweet concludes.