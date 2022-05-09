(KRON) — Video tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department shows a drunk driver running a red light and slamming into the side of a deputy’s vehicle in a potentially fatal collision. Fortunately for the deputy driving the car, the drunk driver impacted the passenger side of the car, rather than the driver’s.

“Had the vehicle impacted the driver’s side door of the patrol car our deputy would have been killed,” said the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department in the tweet. “This video speak volumes about the dangers of drunk driving.”