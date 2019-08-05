VIDEO: E-40 teaches you Bay Area slang

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – E-40 reps the Bay in the most recent episode of Vanity Fair’s “Slang School.”

If you aren’t familiar with the segment, it features celebrities swiping through a series of saying and slang from their home country, city, or state and to define each word to the best of their ability.

E-40 walks you through various Bay Area slang words, from “guap” and “gassed” to “the V” and of course, “the Yay.”

Check out the full video below to get your dose of Bay Area Slang 101.

School is in session!

