VIDEO: Eddie Murphy takes crack at Bill Cosby on SNL

(CNN) – A spokesman for Bill Cosby is calling Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave.”

This comes after Murphy made jokes at Cosby’s expense during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

It was the first time Murphy returned to SNL since 1984.

He’s now a father to 10 children.

“My kids are actually pretty much my whole life now and you know it. But if you told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay at home, you know, house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail… Even I would have taken that bet. ‘Who is America’s dad now?’ ” he said.

One person not laughing at that impersonation of Cosby as Cliff Huxtable is Cosby’s indignant publicist who wrote “One would think Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation so he could make his own decisions. But he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood slave.”

As for the rest of the show, Murphy revived some of his most memorable characters.

“The white people came and changed everything, but I am still your neighbor. We ordered a new 72 inch Samsung TV and they said it was delivered, but it’s not in the lobby. We were wondering if you knew anything about that? Don’t worry. Boys and girls. Mr. Robinson knows just what to say in situations like this. ‘Oh, you think I stole your TV because I’m black?’ Can you believe the nerve of them boys and girls? Did the special word for that…” said Murphy.

Cosby is serving up to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

CNN has reached out to Murphy’s representatives for comment but has not heard back.

