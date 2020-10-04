VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to save passengers trapped in burning car on I-80

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A heart-racing video shared to social media shows a group of civilians come together to try and save two people from a burning car on I-80 in Richmond.

The incident happened Saturday evening. Officials say the car had crashed into a concrete wall on westbound I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road.

In the video, which has more than 13,000 likes on Twitter, about a dozen Good Samaritans got out of their cars to try and pull the two occupants out of the burning car.

At one point, one person was seen using a saw to cut into the car. The brave bunch was eventually able to pull the driver out of the car.

Unfortunately, the driver later died at a hospital and the passenger died at the scene, according to Oakland police.

No other cars were involved.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation.

