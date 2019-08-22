Video: Gunman fires shots on Market Street in San Francisco

Mobile app users click here to view the video.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New video shows the moments shots were fired on Tuesday evening on Market Street leaving one person injured.

A single gunshot is heard early in the video. Then, you see the gunman firing eight shots over his shoulder as he runs away.

Around 6 p.m. police warned people to avoid the area of Market and 6th Street.

Police say the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was not cooperating.

The search for the suspect continues at this time.