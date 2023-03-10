(KRON) — Powerful rains and stormwater resulted in a large section of Main Street in Soquel being washed away by a creek on Friday morning. Photos tweeted out by Santa Cruz County showed where the roadway had given way at a certain point with crews on hand apparently looking to clear branches and other debris.

The washout occurred at Main Street and Glen Haven Road with the roadway collapsing into Hayes Creek. Several homes have reportedly been cut off and deemed stranded as a result of the roadway collapse.

Overhead drone footage (see above) obtained by KRON showed creek water and debris flowing across the collapsed section of roadway while a heavy excavation machine worked to clear builders and sections of roadway. On the ground, crews also worked to clear debris as water continued to flow.

Soquel is an unincorporated town and census-designated place in Santa Cruz County situated on the northern coast of Monterey Bay.