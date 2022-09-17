OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm residential fire overnight in Oakland, according to a tweet from Oakland Fire Department (OFD).

The OFD announced it was on scene at 2:04 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue. Fifty minutes after crews arrived on the scene, firefighters were on the roof checking for hot spots.

By 2:28 a.m. OFD stated the incident was under control. Fire crews were able to stop the fire inside of a three-story family home, and no nearby properties were impacted.

Battalion Chief James Bowron stated that the residential gas meter was feeding a part of the fire. Bowron went on to say that crews were able to mitigate the flames, and all residents were able to safely evacuate.