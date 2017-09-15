VIDEO: Oakland police broke up party at Ghost Ship Warehouse 2 years before deadly fire that killed 36 people

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 has obtained new video Thursday night of Oakland police officers inside the Ghost Ship Warehouse in 2015, nearly two years before the deadly fire that killed 36 people.

It shows officers breaking up a party.

It happened early on Mar. 1, 2015.

Police body cameras captured two Oakland officers banging on the door during a “rave.”

Authorities say illegal alcohol sales and illegal drug use were happening at the party.

The officer is then seen speaking with an event organizer issuing a warning that the party was unpermitted.

KRON4 was told the police report was forwarded to Oakland police’s alcohol beverage action team where it remains “pending” in the system.

Back in December of last year, a fire erupted at the Ghost Ship Warehouse at a party.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fire.

Here is a statement from Oakland police:

The following is a factual summary of the incident that occurred on March 1, 2015. On that day, at approximately 1:37 a.m., an Oakland police officer was flagged down in the 3000 block of International Boulevard on a report of an illegal rave involving alcohol sales, illegal drug use, loud music, and a cover charge at the door. The officer documented in his detailed report that he saw a large number of vehicles in the immediate area and several people loitering at the front door of 1305 31st Avenue. The officer made contact with the event organizer and determined that the event was unpermitted. He advised him of the violation of the City’s cabaret ordinance (OMC 05.12.020). The officer delivered a verbal warning and documented the violations in his police report. He waited for participants to vacate the building and ensured that the event was shut down. The officer was in compliance and followed proper report-writing and referral protocol. He completed and filed a detailed police report (See attached RD# 15-011215) documenting the incident, consistent with the video captured by his body worn camera (PDRD). The report was entered into the OPD’s records database and routed to the Vice Unit. The report was then forwarded to OPD’s Alcohol Beverage Action Team (ABAT), where it remains pending in the system. At the time, reports noting a potentially (or alleged) unlicensed cabaret were viewed as low-priority infractions. Since the Ghost Ship tragedy, those policies have changed.

