SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

On Sunday at 11:40 a.m. SRPD officers were called to the area of 1st Street and A Street due to a carjacking in the area. After arriving on scene, officers found a 67-year-old man lying in the road on the east side of the intersection. Police say the man had blood on his face and officers learned that he had been unconscious before they arrived.

The released video shows a man approached the victim’s Ford pickup and tossed his bag into the bed of the truck. The suspect then took two steps left and proceeded to start throwing punches at the victim through the driver’s side window. The suspect then opened the door and dragged the victim from the vehicle before disappearing from camera view.

Police say the suspect ran back to the victim’s truck and began to drive away. Shortly after, he got out of the truck and ran westbound on 1st Street towards A Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital for facial lacerations, facial abrasions and a broken nose.

Mugshot of Leaton-Gomez, courtesy of SRPD

The suspect was later identified as Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez, 28, of Windsor. According to police, Leaton-Gomez had offered to purchase the victim’s truck, but the victim declined the offer. Police say the suspect then walked away before returning to carjack him a few moments later.

KRON On is streaming now

Officers say Leaton-Gomez is currently on Post Release Community Supervision for a previous assault with a deadly weapon related to a carjacking, and he may also be recently homeless. PRCS is a conditional release from California Department of Corrections where an individual is supervised by a county agency.

The SRPD Violent Crime Team will be handling the investigation as it moves forward. A reward of up to $2,500 is currently being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of Leaton-Gomez. Police ask anyone who spots Leaton-Gomez to avoid him and contact the SRPD immediately.