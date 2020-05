VIDEO: Ride-along with CHP as they crack down on distracted driving

Beware and be careful.

That is the message to motorists for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

The CHP, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol, are teaming up and cracking down on distracted drivers.

KRON4 went along with the CHP on Thursday to get a closer look at those distractions.

Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

MORE STORIES