LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — Some firefighters got creative in the recent rescue of a young owl, according to a tweet from Santa Clara County Fire Department.

SCCFD found an owl trapped inside of a basketball hoop in Los Altos Hills, and it wasn’t a scenario that any of the crews had trained for in the past. Firefighters were forced to think outside of the box in this rescue, so they employed a 12” pike pole which had a metal hook.

(Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Fire Department)

The owl was able to perch on the metal hook and be lifted up to safety. SCCFD states that the owl was unharmed during the rescue, and was able to remain rather calm throughout the process.

