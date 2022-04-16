SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Zyszkiewicz had seen videos of people shoplifting in San Francisco drug stores before but then last week, he saw that act in person at a CVS in Nob Hill.

“It was a fairly calm situation, like the other employee was just checking someone out and then the customers were just standing there in line like a foot away from this person,” said Zyszkiewicz who started recording the event on his cell phone.

He said it happened on Thursday, just before 2:45 in the afternoon.

“I just backed up a little bit to let him through thinking he’s going to leave, it’s going to be over, and then he’s over there taking batteries. Just taking his time deciding what drink to get and then just walking out,” Zyszkiewicz said.

As for the employees staying calm, experts say many retailers have a “no chase policy” that instructs employees to not attempt to stop a shoplifter. It’s not uncommon to see people stealing. Many of the acts have been caught on camera and some perpetrators have been caught.

Last week, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that two people have been convicted of stealing at Walgreens stores in the city in May of last year.

Walgreens has shuttered 11 of its San Francisco locations since 2019, mainly due to theft. Zyszkiewicz worries that if the thefts keep happening, some neighborhoods will be left without pharmacies.

“It seems like there’s not going to be a CVS there for very much longer, because it’s probably an everyday thing, like OK, we have to move these items, lock these items, now lock these items,” Zyszkiewicz said.

KRON4 reached out to CVS about this incident. A spokesperson said to contact the San Francisco Police Department which was unable to provide comment.