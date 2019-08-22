Video shows fight at San Jose Denny’s

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Video shows a violent attack in a San Jose Denny’s Wednesday night.

A witness told KRON4 the altercation occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Catherine Marchione was sitting down with her boyfriend and friend when the fight between a group of men and an older man broke out.

She said the argument began near the entrance and made its way through the restaurant.

“There was an older gentleman, he said a remark to those group of men in the video,” Marchione said. “It made them upset so they started beating him up.”

That was when the waitress tried to escort the group of men out, according to Marchione.

Marchione said she hid under a table because she thought she “was going to die”.

Before police reported to the scene, fire officials allegedly arrived and asked the man if he needed assistance, but the man declined.

No further details have been reported, check back for updates.