Shocking video captured of suspected kidnapping in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made an arrest in a disturbing case where there was video surveillance of a woman being beaten and dragged into a car.
Police arrested 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers Thursday morning after receiving tips from the public. Rodgers was arrested near the 4400 block of Sirrus Avenue near Arville Street. The woman in the video was also located. No other information was given on her.
He is facing charges for kidnapping and domestic battery.
Metro police released the video in an attempt to identify the man and find the woman. The video was recorded around 12:48 a.m. on New Year’s day in a neighborhood near Warm Springs Road and I-215.
