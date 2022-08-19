New video released by police on Thursday shows the chaos inside a Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven that was trashed by a “flash mob” involved in a street takeover earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Monday when multiple people gathered in a street takeover at the intersection of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a “pit” in the middle of the intersection,” authorities detailed in a news release.

Spectators eventually got out of their cars as motorists did donuts in the area.

The crowd then formed what police described as a “flash mob,” rushed a nearby 7-Eleven and started grabbing merchandise off the shelves, including drinks, snacks, cigarettes and lotto tickets, police said.

The looters also allegedly vandalized the store and threw items at employees.

“It turns into an angry, somewhat mob mentality,” LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said during a news conference Thursday. “They come inside the store, they start ransacking the place, taking everything.”

Several people can be seen going over the counter and grabbing items there, the new video showed.

Cash registers were also destroyed but it’s unclear if any money was taken.

The store clerk was working alone that night and police said he feared for his life.

One man allegedly threw items at the clerk, creating a “violent encounter” between the two, Moreno said.

Another takeover occurred along the 110 Freeway that same night, the detective added.

“There were people on the freeway that were trying really to get to places they had to go, some had family emergencies and they’re just sitting there stuck, so these guys can do their thing,” Moreno said. “People are getting really tired of this.”

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in the incidents, and encouraged anonymous tips.

Ryan said there is “zero tolerance” for anyone involved, participating or even watching a street takeover in the LAPD’s South Bureau area.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500 or email STDdetectives@lapd.online. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).