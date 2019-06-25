Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods

In this image made from police body-cam video on June 6 (June 7 GMT, as seen on image), 2019, provided by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tears a plastic bag open to take a baby out of it as deputies found the baby in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga. The sheriff’s office made the video public in hopes that it will generate credible tips in the case. (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff released dramatic body-cam video Tuesday showing the rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office made the video public in hopes that it will generate credible tips in the case.

Authorities have been searching for the baby’s mother since June 6, when a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming.

The video shows deputies tearing open the plastic bag containing the child as she cries. Then, they wrap her in a blanket to keep her warm.

Hospital workers decided to call the girl Baby India, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

“We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday accompanying the video.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby.

“We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cumming is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Atlanta.