VIDEO: Thief steals cameras from outside Alameda home

ALAMEDA (KRON) — An Alameda family ended their holiday vacation early when they discovered an intruder at their home on Christmas Day.

The family left their porch light on to “avoid undesired visitors” at night. The home also has a couple of cameras outside.

All of their Christmas gifts had already been shipped and delivered, expect two delayed packages.

The two packages were delivered and placed in the front of the home while the family was on vacation.

Cameras recorded a white sedan driving by slowly in front of the house around 2:30 a.m., then reverse back a couple feet before coming to a complete stop.

Homeowners say they couldn’t make out a license plate number.

Around 2:33 a.m., a man wearing a blue jacket was captured walking towards the porch, pass the packages and straight towards the cameras.

He detached one of the cameras from the wall.

At this time, homeowners received the camera alert on their phone and immediately called 911.

The thief realized he could not reach the second camera installed on the top of the main front door. He left and came back with a black box that he used to stand up on and reach the camera.

He left around 2:39 a.m. and police arrived around 2:54 a.m.

Homeowners say they are surprised that he completely ditched the two packages in front of the house. He did leave with two of their cameras.