VIDEO: Thieves steal more than $3K worth of perfume from Concord Sephora

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — From the second a young pair walked into Sephora at the Veranda Shopping Center in Concord, they wasted no time reaching their ultimate destination.

The perfume wall — where it’s clear they intended to help themselves.

“It’s very shocking just to see someone go in and willfully just take without any regard for what the employees are doing or just what common law is,” Cpl. David Petty said.

The young man and woman took advantage of the employee who is shown in video being distracted in the store off Diamond Boulevard.

She appears to be applying make-up to a customer.

The man acts mostly as a look out while the woman fills a bag up with perfume.

It happened at around noon on Jan. 23.

“We don’t know just yet if there’s a larger organization to it, or if it was just those two individuals acting together,” Petty said.

In all, police say the pair got away with 33 bottles of perfume worth an estimated $3,500.

“They didn’t have any care for whether people saw or what the employees were saying or doing and walked out of the store without paying for those items,” Petty said.

Eventually another employee, shown on video, seems to realize what’s going on and appears to use a radio to call out to someone.

The employee who was applying make-up also eventually calls out on a radio too.

But the pair of shoplifters then quickly make their way out.

Petty said its possible the two have committed similar thefts in the past. He said officers have been spending a lot of time investigating retail thefts — perfume in particular.

He said Sephora has frequently been victimized.

“We have seen an uptick in that lately,” Petty said.

The store does employ a security guard, but the guard is not visible in the surveillance video.

It’s unclear if a guard was on duty during the incident.

Latest News Headlines: