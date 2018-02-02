Live Now
VIDEO TOUR: San Francisco’s underground MUNI ghost station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday night, KRON4 went underground to reveal a San Francisco Muni ghost station.

The Eureka Valley stop has been a ghost station for 46 years.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake has an in-depth look at how it helps the Muni trains stay on track.

Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full report.

