VIDEO TOUR: San Francisco’s underground MUNI ghost station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday night, KRON4 went underground to reveal a San Francisco Muni ghost station.

The Eureka Valley stop has been a ghost station for 46 years.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake has an in-depth look at how it helps the Muni trains stay on track.

Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES