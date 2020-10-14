VIDEO: Trump, BLM supporters clash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A now-viral video captured Trump and Black Lives Matter supporters clash in Bakersfield over the weekend.

In the video, which has nearly 5 million views on Twitter, things quickly turned violent after the two groups exchanged a few words.

One MAGA supporter walked and danced her way through the group of BLM supporters, along with her dog who she was walking on a leash.

A BLM supporter, seen in the video wearing a red T-shirt, walked past the woman and appeared to have pet her dog.

That’s when all hell broke loose.

“Don’t touch that dog, don’t you even touch that dog,” another woman, carrying a “Blue Lives Matter” flag said while approaching and pointing at the man.

“I’ll kick you in your f***ing forehead, mother f***er,” a Trump supporter yelled to the BLM crowd.

The Trump supporter, who was seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black glasses, approached the crowd and became violent.

THEY ARE THE TERRORISTS pic.twitter.com/sTxN5NUWEK — Erika Harris (@ErikaHa11772363) October 10, 2020

A group of women on the BLM side quickly made a human shield to protect the man in the red, but it wasn’t effective for long.

A woman directly in front of the man in the red held up a sign as the Trump supporter approached them. But the Trump supporter, who Bakersfield police have since described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 350 pounds and had a beard, ripped the sign and threw it to the side.

With women still at the front of the crowd, the Trump supporter proceeded to be aggressive towards the group.

He eventually threw a punch at the man in the red, and a few seconds later the two were swinging at each other on the busy road.

“Help him!” one woman screams.

Eventually, members from both sides were grouped together, but it doesn’t appear that there were any other physical confrontations.

However, a Trump supporter approached the woman taking the video, and threatened her.

“You trying to be next? Record me,” she said, with her “Re-elect Trump 2020” shirt and “Blue Lives Matter” flag in her hand.

The Trump supporter then flipped the group’s table that was selling BLM and Biden/Harris merchandise.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Here is a brief update on this past weekend's events in the area of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road. If you directly witnessed or filmed this incident, and have not already been in contact with our agency, please call (661) 327-7111. Thank you. https://t.co/pIy387cHrA — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) October 14, 2020

The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation and says it is processing video evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses.

“Our investigation will be impartial, fair and thorough,” BPD PIO Sgt. Robert Pair said.

Erika Harris, the 20-year-old who helped organize the BLM group that day, has gone viral multiple times across different platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

She has been protesting for more than 20 days in a row.

