VIDEO: Wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on flight to Los Angeles

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — An argument between a couple turned violent on an American Airlines plane Wednesday.
Before lift off and while passengers were boarding a fight broke out between a husband and wife.
According to police the woman began yelling at her husband because he was ignoring her.
As seen in the video, the man tried to leave his seat, his wife followed and proceeded to smash her laptop on his head.
A flight attendant and passenger were also hit during this altercation, ABC 7 reports.
The woman was not arrested.
MORE HEADLINES:
- I-Team: ‘Storm Area 51’ interests millions, but storming anything is ill-advised
- Santa Clara County opens cooling centers to help deal with heat
- Italy detains 2 American teens in slaying of Rome policeman
- 8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
- Driver turns self in after 4 injured in San Francisco crash, police say