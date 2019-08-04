VIDEOS: Eye-witness videos and accounts from inside El Paso Walmart shooting

Warning: Some videos may be disturbing to viewers.

Viewers hide from gunfire under tables near the front of Walmart Entrance

Viewer video of a man matching suspect description being arrested

Ambulances arriving with patients to University Medical Center

Sun Metro employee gives update on the support they have given during Saturday’s shooting

Employees at JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall instructing customers on evacuation orders

Shoppers and employees at Cielo Vista Mall evacuate through the west exit