VIDEOS: Eye-witness videos and accounts from inside El Paso Walmart shooting

Warning: Some videos may be disturbing to viewers.
Viewers hide from gunfire under tables near the front of Walmart Entrance
Viewer video of a man matching suspect description being arrested
Ambulances arriving with patients to University Medical Center
Sun Metro employee gives update on the support they have given during Saturday’s shooting
Employees at JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall instructing customers on evacuation orders
Shoppers and employees at Cielo Vista Mall evacuate through the west exit