Vigil held for fallen police officer

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A vigil at Martinez City Hall honors the life of fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan.

The rookie Sacramento cop was ambushed on June 19 while helping a woman leave an abusive home.

Mike Riley, who came down from Sacramento, is one of many who honored for O’Sullivan and her family.

“You know it’s a sad thing and we just wanna be here to show our support to her family,” Riley said.

His daughter has been making bracelets with the proceeds going to one of Tara’s memorial funds.

“My daughter really felt the responsibility just to let law enforcement know how important they are and just hoping we can keep tara’s memory alive,” he said.

Among the speakers were O’Sullivan’s parents and her best friends who shared some tearful and heartfelt words about her life..

“She taught me so much,” a close friend said. “The greatest thing she ever was best summarized by her favorite movie, Moulin Rouge. It says ‘the greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return’.”

A message box was also set up for people to share letters or cards of their favorite Tara tale.

People want O’Sullivans legacy to live on through the good things she did.

“Tara represents the good the joy the excitement the commitment to something greater than herself,” a friend said. “If i could say one thing to Tara today I would say thank you.”