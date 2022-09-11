SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people turned out to remember a San Carlos woman that was killed on Thursday.

She was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend. Friends and family of the mother gathered for hours at the site where she was killed and said they are doing everything they can to honor her life.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. I don’t think I’ve truly processed it yet,” said Danielle Gannon, victim’s grandmother.

Katrina Castro was just 27-years-old. Dozens of people including family members like Castro’s father and grandmother came together to remember her Saturday evening.

“Tears, joy, pain, sorrow. I wish she could see it. I don’t think she would expect this. She was a very independent strong women and that’s how I want to remember,” said Gannon.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office said Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta has been arrested on homicide charges for her killing. Gannon said right now she is struggling to process her granddaughter’s death because she’s worried about her great grandchildren.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to feel grief until we get her daughters back from CPS and they’re with family. In my opinion CPS failed the girls and Karina to being with,” said Gannon.

She said multiple family members have filed applications for custody of Katrina’s seven and one-year old daughters, but they are waiting on the background checks to come through.

“Today I’m trying to be in strong for Karina mode. I want to support her; I want to make her proud. I want to get her children back,” said Gannon.

Friends and family said they plan to keep the memorial going as long as they can.