SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department.

Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay Avenue. Multiple officers headed to campus to conduct a security check of the school and the surrounding area.

A later tweet from SRPD states that police did not find anything suspicious. However, to ensure the safety of students and staff, some officers will remain on campus for the remainder of the school day.