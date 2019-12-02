Viral cat sensation ‘Lil Bub’ dies at age 8

(KRON/CNN) — It’s a sad day for cat lovers.

Internet famous cat Lil Bub has died at the age of eight.

Lil Bub was known for her tongue that stuck out and her small size, which was due to a severe case of feline dwarfism.

She rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on the front page of Reddit and has since gained 2.3 million Instagram followers and close to 2 million Facebook subscribers.

According to her official Instagram page, she died in her sleep Sunday after battling a rare bone disease.

In her life, Lil Bub did a lot of good. She helped raise more than $700,000 for animals with special needs just like her.

