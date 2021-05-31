Virginia teacher who won’t address transgender students by preferred pronouns fights suspension

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools on behalf of Leesburg Elementary teacher Tanner Cross. The letter demands Cross’ reinstatement.

Cross was suspended after he said at a May 25 school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.

The school board is reviewing its policies in conjunction with a state mandate requiring all school systems to update their policies on transgender students. The model regulations circulated by the state include a requirement that students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

The school system did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.