Virtual concert to honor Ghost Ship victims

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A virtual memorial concert will be held by the Voices of Silicon Valley tonight honoring the 36 people who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire four years ago.

The concert can be viewed on the group’s YouTube page at 6 p.m. and will feature local musicians and artists.

For the families of the victims, it feels like it just happened. The fire broke out at a warehouse in Oakland’s Fruitvale district around 11 that 2016 night.

Derick Almena, the warehouse’s leaseholder, and Max Harris were tried in a criminal case on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Harris was acquitted, Almena’s case will be retried.

A lawsuit alleged that the city was negligent in its inspections of the warehouse. However, city officials have maintained that they were not liable for the loss of of life.

Oakland reached a settlement with the families of the victims of more than $32 million.

In the wake of the tragedy, the city hired a new fire chief and changed many of the building enforcement codes.