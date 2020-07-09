Virtual vigil planned for Danville doctor murdered in random attack

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Friends of the victim have been busy writing messages of love and support to the family of Dr. Ari Gershman on white paper bags.

The plan is that Monday evening, battery-operated tea lights put inside each bag which will then be placed on the lawn of his family’s Danville home. They are calling it a love light virtual lawn luminary. Photos will be posted on social media after the event because they are asking people not to attend in person.

“The last few days — the texts, the emails or phone calls have been coming in nonstop from people who want to do something for the family,” Jill Forschler, who is helping organize the vigil, said. “And we figured the lawn luminary, but we can let people get their thoughts and prayers for the family but also be respectful by holding it virtually due to COVID obviously but also because page is compromised immune system. We can’t have large crowds.”

The victim’s wife Paige is also undergoing chemotherapy in a battle against cancer, on top of losing her husband to an act of what’s been described as random violence.

“We’re all just chill trying to make sense of this of this senseless tragedy it’s just been really really hard,” Forschler said.

Gershman and his 15-year-old son had been off-roading in a jeep inside the Tahoe National Forest near Downieville when they were fired on. The 45-year-old internal medicine doctor was killed. His son was able to run off, but got lost in the wilderness for 30 hours before being found safe.

Sierra County Sheriff deputies say they arrested the suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Thomas Conway of Oroville shortly after rescuing the boy.

A mug shot shows Conway last year, when he was on the Butte County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list for a felony warrant charging him with vandalism, battery and making terrorist threats.

According to court records, Conway was most recently on probation on a felony vehicle theft charge which he allegedly violated in May, and a warrant was issued for his arrest less than a month before the fatal shooting of Ari Gershman.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department say Conway is also the suspect in shooting and wounding two other people in another random attack on Friday, not far from where Gershman’s body was found.

