Visitors flood Sausalito over weekend despite city’s closure of municipal parking lots

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Sausalito has closed public parking lots due to a surge of visitors over the weekend.

The closure is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Downtown parking lots will be closed on weekends and major holidays, but that did not stop people from visiting.

At the downtown waterfront in Sausalito, people could be seen sitting under the sun – some without masks.

This despite the city closing municipal parking lots due to overcrowding over the weekend.

As of Sunday, April 26 – lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be closed on weekends and major holidays.

“We did receive complaints from residents as well as the community advising of possible violations,” Cpt. Bill Frost said. “We looked into the violations and we did notice a lot more individuals coming to Sausalito who were most likely non essential travelers and people from outside of the community.”

Meter parking along Bridgeway and other areas in Sausalito will be restricted to residents and permit holders.

Marin County’s shelter in place order went into effect on March 16.

It appears the warm weather is bringing people out.

Police want to remind out of town visitors they could get fined if they violate public health orders.

“These individuals came to Sausalito in an unlawful behavior and this type of behavior endangers everybody in the community. Including those individuals that choose to violate the stay at home order,” Cpt. Frost said.

Violators could be fined $500 – that’s visitors for non essential travel and physical distancing violations.

Latest News Headlines: