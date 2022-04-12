CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Anthony James Phillips’ name. This has been updated.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety arrested a former middle school teacher Monday for raping a child in 2009. Anthony James Phillips, 61, was a teacher at Cupertino Middle School at the time of the rape, police said.

Image of Anthony James Phillips from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The victim was a student at the same school at the time of the crime. Phillips was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible penetration with a foreign object, and forcible penetration with a foreign object upon a child.

Phillips retired from teaching three years ago, police said, but was working as a volunteer softball and basketball coach at Fremont High School at the time of the arrest.

On April 8, another Bay Area teacher was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. Richmond Police arrested Anessa Paige Gower, 35. She is being held in the Martinez Detection Facility jail.

Gower was a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond. Prosecutors said the case involved seven minors.

Anyone who has information about this case or who believes they may have been a victim of James is asked to contact Detective Mary Cayori at (408)-730-7100.