SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Will Tran talked with volunteers at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, who started cooking more than 24 hours ago to prepare over one hundred hams and turkeys for 8,000 people.

In addition to serving on site, the church is planning on packing up hot plates and distributing them to homeless people around the city.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is also expected to make an appearance and help carve turkey’s at the event.