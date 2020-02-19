Voter registration deadline approaching fast

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Over 650,000 residents in Contra Costa County have registered to vote in the super Tuesday presidential primary election. That’s an increase of nearly 100,000 registered voters from 2016.

The county’s registrar’s office tells Kron4’s Haaziq Madyun Tuesday was the deadline for anyone else who wanted to register to vote.

Officials say at the Contra Costa County Voter Registrar’s office in Martinez, Tuesday was the last day to register online for the March 3 presidential primary in California.

Assistant County Registrar Scott Konopasek has what you need to know.

Konopasek said, “Check your registration. Make sure it is current with you at the right address and your signature is the same and your party is what you want it to be. If it’s not, if you want to change it, today is the day to do it. Registration can be done online on the state’s website through midnight tonight. any paper registration that is postmarked by today will be considered a good date and we’ll process it and the voter will be registered.”

For those who miss the deadline to register to vote Konopasek says don’t worry you can still get it done over the next 14 days but there is a catch.

Konopasek explains, “It’s a conditional registration. It will require the voter to vote at the same time that they’re registering and that ballot will go into an envelope to be processed.”

“I was registered already. I just hadn’t received my vote by mail ballot so I decided to come and check and decided to vote in person.”

“I am very passionate about this coming election and I just wanted to get and physically have the relief of putting my ballot in.”

For more information voters can log onto the county’s website at cocovote.us.

