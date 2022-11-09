SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal of the San Francisco Public Library’s preservation fund, which ensures that the library’s services and operations will be funded for the next 25 years.

Election numbers as of Wednesday evening put Proposition F at about an 80 percent approval rating from voters. The measure was also well-received by city officials — all 11 district supervisors signed as co-sponsors, and Mayor London Breed provided an endorsement.

“San Franciscans once again show they truly love their libraries,” Breed said in a statement. “Our libraries play a critical role in strengthening our city’s resiliency as community anchor points.” The Library Preservation Fund was first approved in 1994 by over 70 percent of San Francisco voters, and since then it has allowed the public library to expand its hours, collections and programming. It makes up 99 percent of the public library’s $185.7 million budget.

“The passage of the Library Preservation Fund ensures that seniors, families and all San Franciscans can access reading materials and important services,” said Supervisor Asha Safai.

The fund utilizes less than 2 percent of San Francisco’s city budget and a quarter-cent property tax. The renewal ensures that money carried over from the city’s previous budget is also distributed to the library. The measure also raises the library’s service hours to 1,400 open hours per week system-wide, which is a 16 percent increase.

“With the renewal of the Library Preservation Fund, San Francisco shows how much a successful library needs its community of active supporters. We are grateful for the continuing partnerships between residents, the Library, the Mayor, and all those at City Hall who unified to keep resources accessible and free to everyone. We are truly a fortunate city,” stated Marie Ciepiela, executive director of Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.

