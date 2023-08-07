(KRON) — The voting is done and 4,500 San Jose workers will let the city know if they plan to go on strike Monday morning.

The workers are looking for a pay raise. The city is offering a five percent raise for the first year but the workers say that’s not hardly enough

The workers including 911 dispatchers, librarians, airport workers and city inspectors Right now the two sides are about 20 million dollars apart.

The announcement on whether they will go on strike will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.