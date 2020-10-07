VP Debate: Jimmy Carter shows support for Biden, Harris

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Wednesday in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate.
Carter, who just turned 96 and is the oldest living former president in US history, said the Democratic duo have what it takes to lead the country.
“We need champions in the White House like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who understand the needs and values of working Georgians,” he wrote. “Kamala Harris has the talent and charisma to lead our great nation as our next Vice President, and I know Americans will see that on full display during tonight’s debate.”
The debate begins at 6 p.m.
