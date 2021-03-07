VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan to have ‘special conversation’ ahead of NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris and award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan will have a “special conversation” ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The two will discuss a variety of things, including how Harris’ time at Howard University shaped her career, her love for the game of basketball and COVID-19.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a commitment of more than $3 million to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with supporting awareness, equity and access to COVID-19 care.

The All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m.

