VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan to have ‘special conversation’ ahead of NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris and award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan will have a “special conversation” ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The two will discuss a variety of things, including how Harris’ time at Howard University shaped her career, her love for the game of basketball and COVID-19.

Tonight, TNT’s 2021 #NBAAllStar Game coverage will open with a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP Harris) and award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) at 8 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/3xqcG5sMnr — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2021

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a commitment of more than $3 million to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with supporting awareness, equity and access to COVID-19 care.

The All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m.