VP Pence visits California military base

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visited NAS Lemoore on Saturday.
Pence delivered remarks to sailors on the Trump Administration’s “foreign policy achievements.”
During the visit, the Second Lady also met with military spouses.
After the trip to Lemoore, the Vice President heads to Fort Drum, New York on Sunday to speak with soldiers from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division before returning to Washington.
