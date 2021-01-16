VP Pence visits California military base

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visited NAS Lemoore on Saturday.

Pence delivered remarks to sailors on the Trump Administration’s “foreign policy achievements.”

The military personnel were very spread out until now. All of them rushed to the Vice President as he finished his speech. Pence is doing a question and answer with them. pic.twitter.com/kdnrqaMOAp — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 16, 2021

During the visit, the Second Lady also met with military spouses.

#HappeningNow @SecondLady Karen Pence getting emotional speaking to military spouses at NAS Lemoore. She says this is her last event as Second Lady. Mrs. Pence is here to discuss employment solutions. pic.twitter.com/25PThZOw61 — Angelica Lei Lani (@AngelicaLeilani) January 16, 2021

After the trip to Lemoore, the Vice President heads to Fort Drum, New York on Sunday to speak with soldiers from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division before returning to Washington.

KSEE24 carried special live coverage immediately following Air Force Two’s landing.