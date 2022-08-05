(BCN) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s board of directors voted Thursday in favor of approving a memorandum of understanding of new governance for Caltrain that will give San Francisco and Santa Clara counties added power and governance oversight of the Peninsula commuter train service.

The memorandum of understanding will establish a separate, permanent executive director for Caltrain who will report exclusively to and take direction from the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which exercises authority over the selection, hiring, annual goal setting, performance review compensation and termination of the Caltrain executive director.

The MOU also includes a commitment for VTA to pay $9.12 million within 12 months of execution of the MOU to compensate the San Mateo County Transportation District.

