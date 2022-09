(BCN) — During this weekend’s heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Details about VTA routes, cooling center locations and hours can be found at https://www.vta.org/blog/vta-offers-free-rides-santa-clara-county-cooling-centers#

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.