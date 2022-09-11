SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The number of positive MPX cases in Los Angeles is more than double those reported in San Francisco.

Still, the City of San Francisco has the second highest case rate in the state, strengthening the need to get more vaccines into the LQBTQ+ community.

“It’s really great to be able to just have people take care of it as soon as possible,” said Jay Harcourt, patient.

On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente held a free clinic at City Center on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco. It was open to members and non-members and Kaiser said 80% of those who showed up received their second dose.

“It was important because the severity seems really bad if you got it. So, and I just thought it was a no brainer,” said Steven Collins, patient.

This comes after the State of California approved more than 41 million dollars in emergency funding to help combat the MPX outbreak.

Most of our community will take care of ourselves in the right way, and therefore prevent monkeypox,” said Harcourt.

This was Kaiser’s third Saturday pop-up clinic in the city and the healthcare provider intends to announce another clinic in the coming weeks.

“Of course, with any epidemic or pandemic, or infections like this, they tend to catch us off-guard no matter what, and that happened again this time. But, you know, I think everyone’s on top of things right now,” said Andrew, patient.

Patients were also offered a free flu shot if they wanted it.