Walmart+ launches Tuesday with free 15-day trial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart+ officially launches on Tuesday and is offering a free 15-day trial to customers.

The big-box retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime will give customers access to unlimited free delivery from the company’s 4,700 stores, fuel discounts, and access to tools that make shopping faster for families, according to a press release Tuesday.

A Walmart+ subscription will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

“We can’t wait for customers to use Walmart+ as a way to keep more time on their calendars and money in their pockets,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer.

According to the release, membership includes:

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members. Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app – a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.

Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app – a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience. Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup.

Walmart+ members will still have access to free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery options.