(KRON) — A smash-and-grab robbery suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading police in a pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed into a pole in Vallejo. Just before 6:30 a.m., officers with the American Canyon Police Department were dispatched to a Walmart for a man who had used a hammer to break the glass jewelry case and stole several items from within, according to a social media post from American Canyon PD.

Before officers could conduct a traffic stop, the suspect took off at a high rate of speed and led officers on a pursuit into Vallejo. According to the tweet, the suspect, identified as Desjuan Lateri Sr., 34 of Martinez, lost control of his vehicle and careened into a pole.

“The suspect took a turn just a little too fast and too furious and the vehicle Tokyo drifted into a pole,” read the post.

KRON On is streaming live news now

No one was injured and Lateri was taken into custody by officers from American Canyon PD and Vallejo PD. After being medically cleared, Lateri was booked on several felony charges and a $50,000 bail.

“While it was nice to meet you Mr. Lateri, we ask that you #MakeBetterChoices in the future,” the post concluded.