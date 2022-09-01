(BCN) — The list of options for people in Contra Costa County who need to beat the heat this weekend is growing. Walnut Creek will open Tice Gym near Rossmoor as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The gym is located at 2055 Tice Valley Blvd. Pets are welcome if they can stay in a pet carrier or kennel. If you don’t have a kennel, the city said some may be available at the gym.

The city will also open the Heather Farm Community Center, 301 N. San Carlos Dr., from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. And, like other cities in the county, Walnut Creek’s Downtown and Ygnacio Valley libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For those using senior transportation in Walnut Creek, rides may be available to cooling centers. Call (925) 943-5852 for information. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.

Those branches will be open regular hours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Tuesday. All county branches are closed Sunday and Monday. For hours and locations, go to https://bit.ly/3KCp6AV or call (800) 984-4636 for assistance.

The Concord Library is currently closed for roof repairs, but the city is turning part of the Concord Senior Center at 2727 Parkside Circle into a designated cooling center when temperatures reach over 100 degrees. The senior center will be open during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and welcomes people to cool off in the lobby. Staff will monitor temperatures and may stay open until 7 p.m. if temperatures remain over 100 degrees.

The city will also open the senior center to cool people off from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, when it says temperatures are projected to be highest. Other cooling sites in the county will include Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

The Oakley Recreation Center, at 1250 O’Hara Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Pittsburg will offer a cooling center if the temperature maintains 104 degrees or hotter at the Pittsburg Senior Center at 300 Presidio Lane. Potential hours of operation are 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and people can call (925) 252-4890 for more information.

Pittsburg also encourages the community to utilize the Buchanan Swim Center. The pool is located at 4150 Harbor St. and is open weekends from noon to 5 p.m. Call (925) 439-4841 for more information.

The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) offers the following places to cool on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday: 151 Sand Creek Rd., Brentwood; 40 Douglas Dr., Martinez; and 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond.

County officials said other locations to cool off include shopping malls, libraries, theaters, and restaurants. Older adults and those with certain medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and taking certain medications, are more vulnerable to heat illness. Everyone is encouraged to stay indoors and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

For more information on cooling centers in Contra Costa County and how to take safety precautions, visit cchealth.org/heat or call (800) 510-2020 or (925) 229-8434.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.